Republican candidate Donald Trump appears to have difficulties in the US presidential election. There are currently quarantines in the White House after Trump got corona infected. At the same time, The New England Journal of Medicine, famous for the increasing infection of Corona virus in America, has written a political editorial for the first time in its 208-year history. Through this article, the Journal has targeted the trump fiercely.This editorial, signed by 34 editors, was published on Wednesday. Of these, 33 editors are residents of the US This journal wrote that Trump had reacted so poorly to the corono virus epidemic that he took a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. However, the article does not endorse Democrat candidate Joe Biden in any way. Yet the magazine is believed to have indirectly supported Biden.

The editor of this journal has supported Biden

The editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Eric Rubin, said this was the fourth such incident in the journal’s editorial history when an article was signed by all editors. The editor of this magazine is involved in another influential publication, Scientific American, which endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency a few days ago.

Target on trump administration

Criticizing the Trump administration in its editorial, the magazine wrote that the political leadership disappointed the American people. Initially, very little testing was done to identify the virus in the US. Hospitals lacked protective equipment. There was also a lack of national leadership in wearing masks, social distancing, quarantine and isolation.

Politics done in america

Not only this, it was alleged that efforts were made to weaken them by politicizing the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of this, there were additional deaths of thousands of people in America. It also caused people to go through periods of financial troubles and mental anguish. The virus most affected the poor community of America.