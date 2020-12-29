A few days before the decisive Senate election in Georgia, the situation comes to a head. Republican Lin Wood is still calling for a boycott – and is meeting resistance even from his idol.

The final decision of the 2020 US election will be made on January 5, 2021.

In the state of Georgia, the Senate is determined by ballot.

Republican Lin Wood calls for a boycott and wants to arrest his own candidates.

Atlanta – Joe Biden has the US election 2020 decided for himself and will be officially sworn in on January 20, 2021. However, it is still unclear with which majorities the democrat will take up the presidency. The decision is made with the Senate runoff election in Georgia – which is increasingly becoming a political ordeal for the Republicans.

US Senate election in Georgia: Republican Trump fan calls for boycott – what’s behind it?

In Georgia, the eighth most populous US state, the outcome of the Senate election has not yet been determined: none of the candidates was able to win the absolute majority required. Hence there are Democrats and republican in the runoff. The outcome of the runoff election, which will take place on January 5th, is of crucial importance, as the distribution of seats in the Senate regulates the new president’s room for maneuver.

Because before choosing in Georgia have the Democrats with 48:50 sitting, the disadvantage and have to Republicans bow. The Senate election is not only extremely interesting because of the two additional seats to be allocated. The Republicans, for whom nothing other than maintaining power in the Congress Chamber is important, already seem deeply divided. The “Grand Old Party“Is divided into a camp that recognizes Biden’s election victory and a pro-Trump faction that continues to speak of fraud. The lawyer can also be found in their ranks Lin Wood again.

“Make America Great Again” – Lin Wood never made a secret of his sympathies for Donald Trump. © Ben Gray / picture alliance / dpa / Atlanta Journal-Constitution

US Senate Election in Georgia: Wood calls for republican candidates to be arrested

Wood is considered a great supporter Donald Trumps. He wants the outcome of the US election still do not accept and sticks to the current president. In the past, he has spoken out several times in favor of boycotting the runoff election. The residents of Georgia should only appear for election if Trump was previously declared president. Now the 68-year-old is doing more.

Wood is certain that the two Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdueare directly involved in “election fraud”. So you should be like the Republican governor Brian Kemp pulled out of circulation, i.e. arrested. Only then could “real conservative senators” be elected, as on one of Wood graphic published on Twitter, also reported on fr.de.*, is to be read.

I have received much criticism for demanding that GA fix the 11/3 fraud before we vote in 1/5 runoff. In full disclosure, I am not a fan of any of the 4 candidates in Senate runoff. Communists or China compromised in my opinion. I just want an HONEST election. Don’t you? pic.twitter.com/AjEuuWRFGJ – Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

US Senate election in Georgia: Trump contradicts his supporter – “two great senators”

With these drastic words and the ongoing allegations of electoral fraud, could Wood to further advance the split in the Republican Party. And Trump? He doesn’t seem to think much of the boycott idea. The 74-year-old named Loeffler and Perdue “Two great senators” and announced, personally Georgia to come to support them. It is “so important for our country that they win.”

The targeted attack on the two senators could well be in the interests of Trump: The US president is reportedly planning a “kingmaker” strategy for the time after his departure from the White House – some of which, according to insiders, could also be republican Targeted to replace candidates with Trump supporters.

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., To have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our country that they win! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

US Senate election in Georgia: Wood “not a fan of any of the four candidates”

Wood however, declared “not a fan of one of the four candidates”, that is, neither of the two democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff nor from his internal party duo. There are many indications that the lawyer will stick to his beliefs of electoral fraud even after the outcome of the Senate election.

Not only the Democrats, but also more and more republican hope, however, that no later than January 20th, the day of Biden's swearing-in, the allegations will be quieter. So that United States of America can again be politically decent – by both parties. (as)

