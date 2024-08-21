Home policy

Despite all the Democrats’ euphoria, an Obama administration strategist warns against being too confident of victory. (Montage) © Kenny Holstonx/Zuma Press Wire/Imago; Kyle Mazza/Sopa Images/Imago; Montage: RUHR24

The Democrats are very euphoric ahead of the US election. But an Obama confidant warns that nothing has been decided between Harris and Trump.

Chicago – What a difference a month can make in the hot phase before the 2024 US election. Just four weeks ago, the Democrats were on the ground. They were in a deep hole of anger, resignation and calls for the resignation of the incumbent US President Joe Biden. The concern about an impending defeat against Donald Trump is a collective euphoria about the candidacy of Kamala Harris in the election campaign for the White House.

A euphoria that culminated on the second day of the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago in passionate speeches by Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama against Trump and for Harris.

Trump victory in the 2024 US election? Obama confidant spoils the euphoria surrounding Kamala Harris

Only one person apparently does not quite trust the spirit of optimism around three months before the 2024 US election – Obama confidant David Axelrod. The strategist of the Democrats warned his party before the start of the Democratic Party Convention against excessive euphoria that Kamala Harris would win the US election in November. Instead, his party still has a lot of work to do in the election campaign. Finally, in a political roundtable on the news channel CNN, he suggested that former President Trump could “very well” win if the election were to take place today.

Nevertheless, the top strategist of Barack Obama’s administration admitted that Trump was in a “real fight” ahead of the US election and that Harris had “made extraordinary progress”. “A month ago we were all in Milwaukee [zum Parteitag der Republikaner]and there was euphoria and a feeling that this race was over, that they were going to win by a landslide and maybe win big majorities in the House and the Senate,” said Axelrod, who has been one of the most prominent advocates for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign.

Obama confidant on Harris’ success against Trump in the US election: situation has “changed dramatically”

“Things have changed dramatically in the last four weeks following Biden’s withdrawal from the race and the subsequent nomination of Harris to lead the Democrats,” Axelrod said, analyzing current polls for Harris’ 2024 US election on a possible victory against Trump. And yet he warned that it is still a “very competitive race.”

A statement that is reflected in the current polls on the US election While one poll showed Harris leading both nationally and in three battleground swing states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan – another poll showed Trump narrowly ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania.

New polls for the 2024 US election: Harris extends lead over Trump

In a statement published on Tuesday Morning Consult-Poll of registered voters, Harris was able to extend her lead to 48 percent to 44 percent over Trump, after the poll showed a two-point lead last week. Particularly telling is the number of independents who would vote for Harris (42 percent) and not for Trump (38 percent).

A similar trend is also shown by the survey by Ipsos, ABC News and the WashingtonPost on Sunday (August 18). Harris is ahead of Trump among registered voters by 49 percent to 45 percent and among likely voters by 51 percent to 45 percent.

Trump victory in the 2024 US election: Bookmakers fuel the ex-president’s hopes of electoral victory

Despite the news of falling poll ratings and the statements of his former spokeswoman at the Democratic Party Convention, a Trump victory in the 2024 US election is by no means out of the question. Bookmakers in betting shops see Donald Trump on the rise since the beginning of the Democratic Party ConventionThe betting provider Polymarket rated Trump as a slight favorite to win the election on its website on Tuesday evening.

The former US president was given a chance of 50 percent compared to 48 percent for Harris. BEtOnline.com Harris and Trump, however, had the same percentage.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US election: Another factor could speak in favor of the former president

In addition, Trump could receive a new boost if the third candidate, Ronald F. Kennedy Jr., drops out of the presidential race and supports the Republican. After all, the possible votes for RFK Jr. could be the deciding factor in important swing states like Michigan. In return, Trump is apparently considering considering the independent presidential candidate for a role in his cabinet.

Against this backdrop, Axelrod made it clear that the battle for the White House – despite all the euphoria – is far from over. “A united party is extremely important, and excitement is helpful. But election campaigns are not won by these things alone, and the fact remains that the race is undecided, with Trump enjoying some real structural advantages,” he said.