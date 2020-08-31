Donald Trump appeared this Thursday as the sole guarantor of peace and prosperity in the United States in the face of the threat of a Democratic Party that he describes as an ally devoted to radical socialism. The president accepted the Republican nomination for reelection in November in a provocative act, eminently Trumpist: he delivered the speech in the gardens of the White House, between large electoral billboards, where until now it was sacrilegious to hold party events . In front, a thousand attendees without masks without the recommended safety distance to avoid coronavirus infections. On the other side of the fence, a group of protesters protested against the president.

“We’re here, they’re not,” he said towards the end of a nearly 50-minute speech in the same tone as his rallies, drawing laughter from the audience, taunting Joe Biden, and endlessly calling his name (41 times, according to the CNN calculation). “Joe Biden is weak. Follow the orders of hypocritical progressives who sink their cities, ”he stressed to applause.

The Republican, who faces re-election in the midst of an economic and health crisis, is stirring fear in Democrats by taking advantage of the riots this summer in progressive government cities. Tonight he referred to Minneapolis, Chicago, Portland, New York and also Kenosha (Wisconsin), where a new wave of protests against police brutality has been unleashed.

He addressed the Americans with the images of cars and shops burned the previous day in Kenosha very fresh on the retina and tried to associate them with the Democratic presidential candidate. “If they give power to Biden, the radical left will cut the funds of the departments of order throughout the country,” he warned, despite the fact that the former vice president has been against that demand of the most listed sector to the left of the party.

On video, the highlights of the Republican Convention.A. NIETO / CJ MARTÍNEZ / J. CASAL

November 3 is condemned to be a train wreck between two sides of the United States. The one of the democratic city in front of the one of the republican people, the one that shouts “decapitalize the police” and the one that alerts against anarchy, the one that wants to end the migratory patrols and the one that wants to build a wall on the border with Mexico. The reality is not that, of course. Polarization forgets the millions of citizens who want measures against systemic racism and does not for this reason deny the security forces, who want public health, but not eliminate private insurance.

The sentiment of the moderate voter, the one who doubts and, in the end, determines the polls, does not appear in the campaign landscape, however. It certainly did not exist on the White House lawn tonight. “If the Democratic Party wants to side with anarchists, agitators, looters and people who burn flags, it is their business, I will not be part of it as president,” he said. Former New York Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani rowed in the same direction with a speech in which he warned: “Don’t let the Democrats do to the United States what they have done to New York.”

Paraphrasing the words of Vice President Mike Pence the night before, Trump said that “no one will be safe in America from Biden.” He portrayed the former vice president of the Obama era as a puppet of the radical left, who intends to leave the country at the mercy of violent anarchists, in the face of a government, his, that wants to protect American identity and peace. “We have spent four years reversing the damage that Joe Biden has inflicted in 47 years,” said the president.

The discourse of the Democratic Party has turned to the left in recent years, but the vice president of the Obama era represents precisely the most centrist current, which prevailed in the primaries against the most elite candidates. The Republican’s speech, however, seems to be traced back to what he would have applied in front of an opponent such as the socialist Bernie Sanders. In fact, he referred to the Vermont senator several times in his speech, calling him “crazy Bernie,” and assured that he has co-authored Biden’s program. To speak this, he referred at all times to the “manifesto of Bernie and Biden”, a way of putting on the ballot the name of a politician much more uncomfortable for moderate Democrats, even though he is not the candidate.

Nothing, however, as radical as the Republican platform, which this time revolves only around a single idea: the person of Donald J. Trump. For the first time in its history, the Republican National Committee has decided not to adopt a new electoral program, but will “continue to enthusiastically support the president’s ‘America First’ agenda.”

Biden’s soul of the nation vs. Trump’s American dream

Trump posed the election as a crossroads in which the United States risks its being or not being. “These are the most important elections in history, at no time have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas. These elections will decide if we save the American dream or if we allow a socialist agenda to overthrow our beloved destiny, ”he said in his speech. That is one of the few aspects on which both candidates agree, since Biden also raises the appointment at the polls as the moment of truth for “the soul of the nation.”

It is, in any case, the moment of truth for many nations. Half the world looks at these elections with a heavy heart. A good part of the future of global trade, the climate agreements, the stability of defense treaties depend on its result.

The republican showed his chest due to the increase in contributions from NATO allies or the negotiation of the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, the new Nafta. He defended his erratic management of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 180,000 lives in the United States, and vindicated himself as the president who will fight the most for US industry. “We will rebuild the best economy in history,” he said. The US economy was going through the longest period of growth in its history when this unusual global crisis erupted. Despite the debacle, his rank and file appreciate the tax cut, deregulation and his tough negotiating speech.

The night was, in short, a tasting of what is to come in the next two weeks. Democrats presented immigrants or relatives of those killed by coronavirus at their convention.Trump on Thursday brought the widow of Davi Dorn, a 77-year-old black retired police officer, who died in early June in the riots in St. Louis (Missouri). ) while trying to protect a store during a loot. Also to the parents of the American aid worker, Kayla Mueller, kidnapped and murdered by ISIS. Two angles.

Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka, who introduced him and delivered one of the convention’s most prominent speeches, summed up her father’s three and a half years in the White House: “Washington has not changed Donald Trump, Donald Trump Washington has changed ”.

The act ended with the aria Nessum Dorma, from the opera Turandot, which usually sounds the Republican rallies. This time, however, it was not coming from the speakers in a stadium, but from the balcony of the White House itself, played by the tenor Christopher Macchio. Then fireworks lit up the National Mall and the great monuments to Lincoln and George Washington, as if it were the 4th of July.

Subscribe here to newsletter weekly on elections in the United States