Washington.- Donald J. Trump, who recently said he has “no regrets” about appointing the supermajority of the Supreme Court that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights, declared on social media this Friday that his administration will be “excellent” for women’s reproductive rights.

Trump’s use of the specific phrase “reproductive rights” — language used by abortion rights advocates — appeared to be an effort by the former president to rebrand himself as a supporter of abortion rights and a political moderate on an issue that has the potential to hurt him in November.

“My administration will be excellent for women and their reproductive rights,” she wrote on her Verdad Social platform on Friday morning.

At the Democratic National Convention, the overturning of Roe — and Trump’s professed pride in appointing the judges who struck it down — was a central theme.

Women told terrifying personal stories about the dangers they faced when they were denied abortions after the ruling was overturned, as they had pregnancies that were not viable and put their health at risk.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has seemed comfortable discussing reproductive rights on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration, spoke in her acceptance speech Thursday night about the role Trump played in ending those rights.

He framed Trump as a threat to “freedoms” — reproductive freedom and economic mobility freedom among them.

“I believe America cannot be truly prosperous unless Americans are able to make their own full decisions about their lives, especially in matters of the heart and their home,” Harris said.

She also said she has heard painful stories from across the country, adding, “This is what is happening in our country because of Donald Trump and they have to understand that he is not done.”

Trump watched her speech and posted about 40 comments about it on Social Truth, using mostly capital letters to criticize Harris’s statements on abortion and other issues.