Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election has entered a turbulent zone three and a half months after the polls, as the polls have become more and more worrying for the president. On Wednesday night he announced the replacement of his campaign chief, 44-year-old digital expert Brad Parscale, and his replacement by a veteran Republican adviser who served as number two. The change, for the time being and due to the type of replacement, shows the concern of the president’s environment in the face of a complicated electoral race, very different from the one he projected a few months ago. The pandemic has wiped out his best electoral asset – the economy – and his management of the health crisis has provoked a storm of criticism.

The Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leads Trump by nine points (50.3% to 41.2%) according to the average of the national surveys prepared by Real Clear Politics, updated as of this Thursday. Some specific surveys widen the gap much more. The one made public Wednesday by Quinnipiac University placed the difference in 15 points.

It is inevitable to think of 2016, in all those polls that indicated Hillary Clinton as the winner and that failed. The difference is that the distance between Trump and Biden is much greater than the one that separated the Democratic candidate from the current president at the same height of the summer of 2016. It was no more than 2.7 percentage points in the Real Clear average. Politics. The New York Times He calculated this Thursday in an article that, even applying the same margin of error that the polls showed four years ago, he would continue to lead the majority of States at stake.

Asked about the polls on Tuesday, Trump took the iron out of the numbers and assured that he did not see himself losing in November and that there was a lot of hidden vote in his favor that the polls did not pick up. It has been shown that this tranquility is not such. After the fiasco of its rally in Tulsa (Oklahoma), where it gathered just 6,000 people when tens of thousands were expected, Michael Glassner, organizer of the rallies, was relocated. The campaign manager was also on the tight rope. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a long time and has led our incredible digital and data strategies, will continue as a senior advisor to the campaign,” Trump said Wednesday on Facebook.

His had been, like everything to do with Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, an unexpected, heterodox success, oblivious to the unwritten rules of American politics. He had no political experience, nor did he come from one of those think tanks or Washington think tanks. She did, however, get the hashtags #MakeAmericaGreatAgain and #MAGA. [sigla en inglés de hacer América grande de nuevo] dominate the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

In photo, Donald Trump, president of the United States, in a file image. On video, Trump’s tweets explaining the replacement of his campaign manager. PHOTO: REUTERS / VIDEO: TWITTER

He came to the campaign as a kind of digital guru endorsed by the in-law Jared Kushner after working for the Trump empire creating the websites of various businesses. After his electoral feat, already in February 2018, the Republican promoted him and appointed him head of his campaign for re-election next November.

Magic no longer seems to work for him this time, or perhaps the country on which he tests that magic is no longer the same. The polls show a similar conclusion about Trump. Paradoxically, its popularity experienced its best moment – although always at low levels – after the process of impeachment from which he was acquitted in the Senate as a result of the Ukraine scandal. In his fight with Biden, however, he has always been a loser; and in recent weeks the gap has only grown.

The economic collapse caused by the pandemic has liquidated the main economic argument for his reelection, the good performance of the economy and the almost non-existent level of unemployment. By contrast, the United States is now experiencing its greatest crisis since the Great Depression. And the management of the coronavirus pandemic has been especially erratic: it has not stopped contradicting its own experts, has denied endlessly the severity of the virus and has encouraged citizens to commit recklessness. The real poll, however, is that of the final vote next Tuesday, November 3. There are still three and a half months left and Trump tries to correct the course.

