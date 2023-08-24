Donald Trump decided to become the great absence from the first debate of the Republican Party of candidates for the primaries for the 2020 presidential elections. In his desire for leadership, however, he could not simply remain on the sidelines. Right at the time the debate began, the controversial communicator Tucker Carlson has posted on X, the network formerly known as Twitter, an interview he recorded with the former president a few days ago. With her, he tries to attract the spotlight and blow up the debate. “I’m giving this interview and we’ll probably get more audience with this crazy format than the debate.”

In the interview, Trump explains why he has not attended the Milwaukee debate. His lead in the polls is so great that he doesn’t see any point in it. And he lashed out at what is expected to be his rival in the 2024 presidential elections. “Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of our country.”

With a devoted interviewer, who asked him if he did not believe that after having submitted him to a political process (impeachment), to four consecutive accusations he was not afraid that they would try to assassinate him, Trump replied: “They are wild animals. They are sick people.” “There is a level of passion and hatred that he had never seen”, he has also said about the political situation.

The counterprogramming interview is a double affront to the conservative Fox network, owned by tycoon Rupert Murdoch. First, because it is the channel that broadcasts the debate this Wednesday. Second, because Fox fired Carlson in April after a defamation lawsuit that cost the network nearly $800 million. He has open disputes with his former star presenter, who he continues to pay for his multimillion-dollar contract, but demands that he not work for other media.

In the midst of sweltering heat, hours before the debate, congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pointed out in statements to EL PAÍS and Catalunya Radio at the gates of the venue where it was held, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, that what the eight candidates should do is withdraw and support Trump to return to the White House.

The Georgia congresswoman, known by her initials MTG, acknowledged that it was not going to happen because that way “they continue to receive donations and their consultants continue to charge, so they will continue a little longer,” she said. MTG is one of those who recommended Trump not to attend the Milwaukee debate: “I told him not to come because it is a waste of time. He is winning the primaries, there is no reason to go on stage. He has nothing to prove to these candidates, he has already shown it to the United States with four years in the White House. We just want that to come back.”

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson disagreed, who also told reporters in Milwaukee before the debate: “I would have liked to see President Trump here.” In any case, the main task of whoever ends up being chosen should be, in his opinion, “unify the country, not divide it.” “It is what President Biden promised to do and has done the complete opposite.”

