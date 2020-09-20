American law enforcement officers intercepted a poisoned parcel addressed to US President Donald Trump. This is reported by CNN, citing two sources.

During the study of the correspondence, which is being carried out outside the White House, the poison ricin was found in one of the packages. This potent compound is derived from castor beans.

The US Secret Service, guarding the head of state, has launched an investigation. The FBI is also conducting investigative measures. The White House has not yet commented on the situation.

In October 2018, US intelligence agencies arrested a suspect in the attempted poisoning of Trump and senior Pentagon officials. Then 39-year-old former US Navy officer William Clyde Allen sent several envelopes with ricin to the White House, as well as to the head of the Pentagon, James Mattis, and the chief of US naval operations, Admiral John Richardson.