Aileen Cannon, lead judge in the criminal case against former US President Donald Trump, ordered this Tuesday (20) that the trial of the case involving the confidential documents found at Trump’s Florida home be held from the next August 14th in Fort Pierce, 208 km from Miami, Florida.

In the order signed this Tuesday, the magistrate indicates that the period for carrying out the jury trial is “two weeks from the 14th of August” and that, if for any reason it is postponed, it must be carried out “as soon as possible”. soon as possible”.

The deadline for the defense and prosecution to present their submissions regarding the trial ends on the 24th of July and a hearing will be held on the 8th of August to address all timing issues.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in charge of investigating the case, promised that the trial against Trump and his assistant, Waltine Nauta, accused of being an accomplice, will be “quick” and “in accordance with the public interest and the rights of the accused.”

Trump was charged on June 13 in Miami courts with 37 federal crimes. Of the 37 charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, 31 are for deliberately withholding documents relating to US defense. The former president is also accused of obstructing justice and “corruptly” hiding documents or records.

Some of the crimes Trump will be tried for are punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Trump is the first president or former president in American history to be criminally charged by the US Federal Court.

Judge Cannon, who is of Colombian and Cuban origin and was appointed by Trump in 2020 to the position of judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, has her courthouse in Fort Pierce, which is why the trial will be held in that city, which is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, the same where Trump has his legal residence.

The order issued on Tuesday is addressed to the defense and prosecution with a view to preparing for the trial and sets deadlines for all previous procedures.

On Monday (19), another judge on the court responsible for Trump’s case, Bruce E. Reinhart, prohibited the former president’s lawyers from sharing with people outside the defense the evidence produced on the charges against him.

Reinhart noted in his order that both Trump and the public, media and social media are included in the order. Defendants will only have access to evidence “under the direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of the defense counsel’s staff”.

“The accused will not keep copies of the material”, says the judge’s sentence.