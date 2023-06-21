Former US president is accused of storing files at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after leaving the White House

The start date for former US President Donald Trump’s trial has been set for August 14. The decision was taken by federal judge Aileen Cannon this Tuesday (June 20, 2023). The Republican is accused of illegally keeping secret US government documents even after leaving the White House.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges filed. Of these, 31 are charges of violating the Espionage Act by deliberately withholding documents. The other 6 relate to possession of the material and obstruction of justice for refusing to hand over the documents.

In April, the former president had already pleaded not guilty to 34 other charges in the bribery case involving former porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is the 1st president in US history to face criminal charges.

Even under criminal charges, Trump remains the leading candidate among Republicans for the 2024 presidential election.

understand the case

Donald Trump took secret and top secret documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and to his golf club in New Jersey after leaving the US presidency. Images of the indictment that became public on Friday (June 9, 2023) show that Trump would have kept confidential material even in the bathroom.

Trump faces 37 charges for keeping confidential files in his possession after leaving the White House in 2021.

Most of the accusations presented in the 49-page indictment, unveiled on Friday (June 9), refer to the intentional withholding of national defense information – a violation of the Espionage Act, which concerns the rules on the handling of confidential documents. read the full of the document (2 MB, in English).

Documents withheld by Trump included information about the secret US nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, the federal indictment said. The materials came from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies, the indictment said. The ex-president’s aide, Walt Nauta, was also accused.

Nauta will appear again in Miami Court on June 27, as at the 1st hearing he still did not have legal representation.