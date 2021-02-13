The leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

When Mitch McConnell was asked in the summer of 2017 what it was like to be a Majority Leader in the United States Senate, he replied that it was “a bit like being a cemetery manager.” “Everyone is under you,” he explained, “but no one listens to you.”

That fine sample of Kentucky’s black humor, if there is such a thing, takes on all its significance these days when the veteran senator, demoted to minority leader after the November elections, sees power slip through his fingers as he tries to save the party to which he has dedicated his whole life.

McConnell symbolized the alliance that the Viajo Gran Partido sealed with Donald Trump. He covered his nose and managed to fill the courts with like-minded judges, shielding a conservative social agenda increasingly removed from public opinion against electoral swings. But Trump and the senator have not spoken, according to The Washington Post, since last December 15. On January 6, in the words of one attendee, McConnell was “appalled” at how things had “gotten out of hand.” He explicitly accused Trump of provoking the assault on the Capitol. He assured that he was satisfied with the impeachment Trump, but later voted twice to end it as unconstitutional.

This Saturday afternoon, McConnell voted “not guilty.” Putting an end to weeks of uncertainty, he had already announced in the morning that he would vote for Trump’s acquittal, and acknowledged that his had been a decision “to the minimum.” “Colleagues, as I have said for a long time, this is a vote of conscience,” he wrote to his senators. “Many of you have asked me how I am going to vote, so I thought it was correct to make it known before the final vote,” he continued.

McConnell argued that impeachment it is above all a tool for impeachment, and that Trump has already been removed by the ballot box. He acknowledged that he is “concerned” by the argument, made by the accusation, that acquitting Trump would set a precedent of impunity for presidents in the last weeks of his term, but defended that “the Constitution makes it perfectly clear that the criminal conduct of a president she can be prosecuted once she leaves office ”. “Given these conclusions,” he said, “I will vote for absolution.”

The question is whether the announcement of a condemnatory vote by McConnell would have influenced the Republican senators, who have thrown themselves on Trump’s lap, even when he is no longer in the White House or has his Twitter account to point out. to the traitors. All but seven Republicans voted for acquittal on Saturday. The Republican decision hides, in many cases, a calculation of power. Many would like to stand aside and wait for all of this to pass. The Senate is divided 50-50, which is a Democratic majority for the tiebreaker vote that corresponds to Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republicans hope to regain the majority in the 2022 legislative elections. This is not the time to confront Trump, who continues to mobilize the rank and file and who half of Republican voters believe should remain the leader.

Ten of the 211 Republican congressmen voted for the impeachment. Six of the 50 senators dissociated themselves from the party and voted to continue with the trial in the Senate. This Saturday seven have voted to condemn Trump. Of these, only two face reelection in 2022. They are historical supporters of a party to impeachment of a president of your color. But they show that, despite everything, the formation is reluctant to break with a figure that has consummated, in a dramatic and personalistic way, a radicalization that the party had been experiencing since the appearance of the Tea Party at the end of the first decade of this century. .

McConnell resigned this time to persuade some senators over whom he has exercised a firm command from 2015 until last January 20. While Trump’s excesses cost McConnell the majority, though they have sowed discord in his party, the veteran leader knew how difficult it was for lawmakers to publicly confront Trump when reelection was close, risking being challenged by more Trumpist candidates. in the primaries.

This is not the case with McConnell. He is 78 years old, easily won his seat again in November and will not face the polls again, if he does, until 2026. But what matters to the senator is not just the majority in 2022, but the future of a party that in 37 years has not won the popular vote in an election more than twice, with two candidates named Bush.