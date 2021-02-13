A screen with the message “the insurrection is a crime”, in a truck in front of the Capitol. KEVIN LAMARQUE / Reuters

The images are shocking. Republican senators will hardly be able to shake off what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6. That is why their argument to acquit Trump, as everything indicates that they are preparing to do, is to allege that the insurrection, however reprehensible it was, was not directly incited by then-President Trump.

Democrats believe that Trump committed “incitement to insurrection” by using his allegations of electoral fraud to encourage his followers to storm the Capitol and try to interfere in the certification of victory for rival Joe Biden. Incitement to insurrection is not the same as treason, one of the two crimes that the Constitution expressly mentions as deserving of impeachmentInstead, it is included in the expression “other crimes and serious misdemeanors” mentioned in Article 2. It is easier to prove than treason. This implies a warlike conflict, something that is not necessary for an insurrection to occur.

Defense attorneys have case law to support their position that Trump’s words are covered by the First Amendment, which protects free speech. In 2016, during his first presidential campaign, protesters against the candidate showed up at one of his rallies to protest. From the stage, Trump told his followers: “Get them out of here.” The protesters later claimed they were attacked by Trump supporters, and sued the candidate for inciting the unrest. A federal appeals court agreed with Trump, and established that the candidate’s words were protected by the First Amendment. The same, now defend his lawyers, which protects him after exhorting his followers on January 6 to “fight like the devil” and “march to the Capitol.”

But there are differences from that precedent. First, that in that case Donald Trump was a private citizen who aspired to the presidency. Instead, the conduct on trial now is that of a president of the United States. And there are behaviors that may be legal for a private individual and that, for a public office, constitute a violation of his oath and may be the basis of a impeachment. This was highlighted last week by 144 lawyers who are experts in the First Amendment, who signed an open letter in which they describe the attempt to protect the president’s conduct under said constitutional amendment as “legally frivolous”.

Another difference is that, as the prosecution has been in charge of proving during its three days of argumentation, isolated facts are not judged here. The basis of the accusation is not only the words addressed to his followers that January 6 when, according to Congressman Jamie Raskin at the trial, Trump “abandoned his role as commander-in-chief to become chief inciter.” It is also a campaign planned and executed for months by Trump with the aim of staying in office illegally. “Donald Trump cultivated violence for many months, praised it, and when he saw the violence that his followers were capable of, he channeled it towards that great historical event,” said Stacey Plaskett, one of the managers of the impeachment, the group of congressmen sent by the House of Representatives to act as prosecutors in the Senate.