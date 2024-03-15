Trump, trial in porn star Stormy Daniels case postponed

After having reached the quorum of delegates for the Republican nomination on Tuesday in the “Mini Tuesday” election (4 states held primaries), Donald Trump returns to the courtroom. Double hearing, in New York for the case of the money paid for the silence of the porn star Stormy Daniels; and in Florida where Judge Aileen Cannon – whom he appointed during the 4 years of his presidency – had to decide whether to accept the appeal of the former president's lawyers regarding the case of the confidential documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's lawyers asked not to proceed, citing the president's right to access the documents. The judge rejected the request, calling it unconstitutional. The one discussed in Florida was one of the two motions raised by the tycoon's lawyers. The second is based on the Presidential Records Act. Under this, the lawyers argue, Trump had the right and authority to withhold the documents. The judge did not comment on this appeal which would “kill” in one fell swoop the indictments against the former president presented by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith

In New York, however, the prosecutors involved in the so-called hush money case did not oppose the postponement of the trial by 30 days. The hearings are scheduled to begin March 25, but the discovery of thousands of pages of documents has prompted federal prosecutors to open a postponement. It is a small victory for Trump whose strategy is to slow down the processes in which he is implicated.

The New York case is the first of four trials to which Donald Trump is subjected. None of the others currently have a certain start date and any delay even in the New York one would further complicate the compilation of the calendar.