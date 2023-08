How did you feel about the content of this article?

Trump’s trial for alleged attempts to reverse electoral defeat in 2020 will begin on the eve of the so-called Super Tuesday, with primaries in several US states | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDWARD M. PIO RODA

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, responsible for the prosecution of former US President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, decided this Monday (28) that the trial date will be March 4, 2024.

Chutkan, who will try the case that resulted in the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, made the announcement after a hearing in Washington, reported the local press.

The judge rejected Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request that the trial begin in January 2024, closer to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

Also ignored was the former president’s defense interest in postponing the trial until after the next presidential elections, which will take place in November 2024 and in which Trump remains the favorite Republican pre-candidate. Trump’s team had asked for the trial to begin in April 2026.

The date chosen, March 4, is the day before Super Tuesday, when several states, both Republicans and Democrats, will simultaneously hold internal processes to choose their candidates.

The former president is accused in Washington of four crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct official process, obstruction and attempted obstruction of official process and conspiracy against rights.

For the first of these charges, Trump faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The second and third can carry 20 years in prison, respectively, while the fourth can carry 10 years.

The indictment alleges that after losing the November 3, 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, the then-president launched a conspiracy to “reverse the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election” with false allegations of voter fraud and multiple ploys.