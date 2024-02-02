The case would be judged on March 4, the day before Super Tuesday, the most important day before the Presidency; there is no new date

The judge Tanya Chutkanfrom the District of Columbia (USA), postponed this Friday (2.Feb.2024) for an indefinite period of time the process that judges the former president for conspiracy to rig the results of the 2020 elections. The case would be judged on March 4, the day before Super Tuesdayone of the most important days in the run-up to the Presidency. The information is from Washington Post.



ANDn December 2023, the case against Donald Trump had already been postponed. Now, the court has suspended the trial while a federal appeals court analyzes the arguments of Trump's defense, which claimed that he would have immunity from prosecution because he was still president when his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.



The defense also says that Trump cannot be tried because he was acquitted by the Senate of inciting the attack on the Capitol.

Donald Trump is the favorite to run for president of the Republic in November for the Republican Party. The trial does not have a date to take place, but the former president will benefit if the dispute extends beyond the electoral period.

In addition to the charge of conspiracy to rig the election, he is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings and conspiracy against the rights of Americans. Trump may also be liable for obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official procedure.

He also responds to other cases, such as one being processed in New York Court for alleged commercial fraud related to events in 2016. The trial in this case is also scheduled for March.