Former United States President Doland Trump He will leave this noon from his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) in the direction of New York, where he will appear this Tuesday before a judge for a case related to the alleged irregular payment, during the 2016 presidential campaign, to a porn actress so that she would not make public a sexual encounter that both had ten years before.

This was announced by Trump on his social network Truth, in which he assured that in New York he will stay at Trump Tower, his former residence on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where for several weeks the Police have increased their presence and placed fences on both sides of the road.

“Tuesday morning I will go, believe it or not, to court. The United States is not supposed to be this way!” Trump wrote, who has become the first former president in the history of the country to be imputed for a criminal offence.

Likewise, in another message he wrote in capital letters and three exclamation marks: “Electoral interference.”

Shortly before, he had charged again against the New York Prosecutor’s Office, which he called “corrupt” and insisted again that it is “impossible”. to have a fair trial in New York, so the court should be changed.

In addition, he once again attacked the judge who will read the charges against him, Juan Manuel Merchan, whom he accuses of hating him, and also asked that he be changed.

This Sunday, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, assured in an interview with ABC channel that he did not believe that Merchan was prejudiced against the former president, although he specified that he had the right to “have problems with everything” due to the “political persecution” of which was being targeted.

According to different sources, it is expected that on Tuesday, around 2:15 pm local time, Trump will appear before the judge to hear the charges against him. Members of the New York Republican Party have called a protest in front of the Manhattan courthouse since midday on Monday in which the ultra-conservative congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to participate.

International Writing

*With EFE