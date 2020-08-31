E.t was a cry for help of a special kind. Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, addressed the American President. He respectfully asked him to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha, the Democrat wrote to Donald Trump. One is concerned that “your presence will only help to impede the healing process and delay our work to overcome the division”.
Majid Sattar
Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.
The White House also said that the President was looking forward to his visit to Kenosha, where he would like to meet with police representatives. Trump wants to celebrate the success of his strategy there. In agreement with Evers, he had ordered the dispatch of 2,000 National Guardsmen from neighboring Wisconsin states to assist the local police force and the Wisconsin National Guard in taking action against rioters and looters. They would have done a great job. Now is calm, said Trump.
So far, Trump has hardly commented on the cause of the riots, which had occurred after peaceful demonstrations. After a police officer shot African American Jacob Blake seven times in the back while attempting to arrest him on Sunday a week ago, Trump only said five days later that he would look closely. But it was not a “good sight”. He later added that mistakes were made but the police needed protection. And when a group of armed whites took to the streets during the riots in Kenosha and the 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, as his lawyer said in the meantime, “protected his community” and shot two demonstrators with his assault rifle and injured another, Trump merely replied that the incident is being investigated.
