FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

Evers’ concerns are also likely to be related to developments in Portland, Oregon. After months of protests and riots following the killing of the African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters clashed with Trump supporters who had come to Portland in hundreds of pickup trucks over the weekend. On Saturday, a man was shot in the city who belonged to a local group called “Patriot Prayer” that operates in the vicinity of militias and right-wing extremists. The police are investigating, there is still no suspect.

Portland’s “great patriots”

Trump forwarded posts on Twitter mentioning the victim’s name, which the police have not yet published. An entry in which it was said that the victim had been murdered by the “Antifa” was headed by Trump with the words: “Rest in peace”. Trump also forwarded a video that shows counter-demonstrators throwing objects at Trump supporters’ cars and then shooting them back with “paintball” guns. The president, who called his supporters “great patriots,” wrote: The “counter-attack” that is currently taking place in Portland is not unexpected – after 95 days, the incompetent mayor admitted that he had no idea what he was doing. Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, condemned the violence in his city and blamed Trump: whether he is seriously surprised that this level of violence is currently happening in America for the first time in decades? “They created the division and the hatred,” said Wheeler.



Trump opponents in Portland at the weekend

:



Image: Reuters





In fact, things are more complicated. The situation in the cities suits Trump; his advisors openly say: the more violence there is on the streets of democrats in ruled cities, the more the Americans would support the president, who stands for “law and order”. But the actions of those responsible in the cities are also criticized: Wheeler himself used the police against rioters after the riots began at the end of May. Later, when Trump sent a special unit from the Department of Homeland Security to the west coast, Wheeler not only rejected the use of the federal forces, he also tried to join the protests. But he was booed by the demonstrators.

For Joe Biden, Trump’s challenger, the situation is dangerous: He supports the “Black Lives Matter” movement, condemns police violence – and the actions of the rioters. Trump, of course, portrays him as a puppet of left-wing radicals, as whom he cannot guarantee America’s internal security. Biden wanted to make a public appearance in Pittsburgh on Monday. For the time being, he decided not to visit Wisconsin. He previously said: Trump believes “that tweeting about law and order makes him strong – but his failure to ask his followers to stop fighting shows how weak he is”.