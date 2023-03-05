War on the deep state, stop the Third World War and imports from China: Trump’s battle plan

dDonald Trump has formalized his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. And he has relaunched his challenge as the one who will overthrow the “deep state”, the dark state that “lurks” in Washington. The tycoon said it at the Republican convention, speaking at the base about him. “In 2016 – he said – I said: ‘I am your voice’. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice’. And for those who have betrayed: I am your condemnation”.

“I will sweep – added the ‘deep state’. I will fire the bureaucrats and the dark shadows who have exploited our justice system and bring the people back to lead the country again. Trump then continued, attacking the Biden administration, defined as the “most corrupt in American history”. And he called Hunter Biden, the president’s son, “criminal”. The same word was then used for President Biden.

Donald Trump has returned to relaunch one of his flagships: cWith him, Russia “would never” have invaded Ukraine. “I was the only president – he said, speaking at the republican convention – during whose presidency Russia did not invade any country. I said: ‘Vladimir, don’t do it’”. The reference is to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “With me – he added – they didn’t take anything, and I didn’t even have to threaten them much. Putin knew it, President (Chinese, ed) Xi too “. “That would never have happened to me,” Trump said later, referring to the oil alliance between China, Iran and Russia.

Trump has warned of a possible Third World War, saying he is the only presidential candidate capable of avoiding it. “This – he said, speaking at the Republican convention underway in Washington – is the most dangerous moment in the history of our country, and Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion”. “You – he continued – will end up having the Third World War. We’re going to end up with World War III if something doesn’t happen soon.” “I – he added – am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will avoid the Third World War”.

“If elected” he will stop all imports from China” for four years. This is the promise made by Donald Trump, speaking at the Republican convention. Trump has talked about a four-year plan to block access to all Chinese products. “And we will hold China accountable – he added – for spreading Covid”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

