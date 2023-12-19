Donald Trump cannot run in the 2024 presidential election in the state of Colorado. It is the unprecedented ruling issued by the state Supreme Court. The former president, according to the college which expressed itself with 4 votes in favor of the stop and 3 against, is not eligible in light of the 14th amendment: an official “involved in an insurrection” cannot assume a public office in the future. CNN highlights that the text does not expressly indicate the presidency and the amendment, from 1919 to today, has only been cited and applied in two cases. For Trump, the reference to the 14th Amendment is linked to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, after the demonstration in which the former president once again denounced alleged electoral fraud to the advantage of Joe Biden.

According to the judges, all appointed by Democrats, the evidence gathered in the various investigations “established that President Trump engaged in an insurrection. President Trump's direct and explicit efforts, over the course of several months, to exhort his supporters to march on Capitol Hill to counter what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud against the people of this country, were unquestionably blatant and voluntary. President Trump's speech on January 6 was not protected by the First Amendment,” which protects among the other freedom of expression.

The ruling applies only to Colorado. According to state election rules, the case must be resolved by January 5, the deadline for submitting nominations for the Republican Party primaries. This means that Trump must immediately appeal to the US Supreme Court to be able to take the field in Colorado.