Donald Trump (in 2020), former President of the United States, and Ron DeSantis (2022), current Governor of Florida. | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

Former US President Donald Trump is 17 percentage points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 40 points ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence in a poll of voting intentions for the Republican primary election released on Wednesday ( 18).

The survey carried out by the company Morning Consult among potential Republican voters reveals that Trump, so far the only candidate who has made his electoral intentions official for 2024, would be the best placed with 48% support if the elections for the nomination of the Republican Party were held now.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy in May, has 31%; Pence, 8%; former Congresswoman Liz Chenney, 3%; former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, 2%; and Senator Ted Cruz, 2%.

The other possible candidates, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have 1% each.

According to the survey, 77% of respondents have favorable opinions about the former president (2017-2021). Among Republican voters, 34% said they had heard positive news from Trump, while 33% reported negative information.

The poll was conducted Jan. 14-16 among 3,763 potential Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of two percentage points.