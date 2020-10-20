Highlights: Donald Trump furious at American health experts – says stupid

Trump said – Americans are tired of listening to these experts

Trump calls Fauchi America’s top expert in infectious disease cases a disaster

Washington

Donald Trump, who was trailing in the US presidential election, is now campaigning aggressively. During this time, he is also speaking such things which are objectionable and contrary to his position. On Tuesday, he targeted Doctor Anthony Fauchi and other health experts, saying that Americans are tired of hearing these idiots. All these are trying to deal with the corona virus which has killed more than 2,20,000 people in the country.

Trump is surrounded by Corona

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is constantly inundated with health experts to control the epidemic. The corona virus epidemic is the hot topic for the US presidential election to be held on November 3. People are also accusing Trump of being lax in dealing with the corona virus epidemic. Trump’s rival in the election, Democratic Party leader Joe Biden, is also an attacker on the issue.

Trump said – people are tired of Corona

In a conference call on Monday from his hotel in Las Vegas, Trump said people were tired of Kovid. I am having such big rallies. People who are coming to mind are speaking. Leave us alone They are tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauchi and all those idiots. Trump called Fauchi, America’s top expert in infectious disease cases, a disaster, and said that if he removed the doctor from his position, he would have to endure a lot of disrepute in the press because the doctor was a very good person.

Trump focussed on Dr. Fauchi

Fauchi has been a director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and a member of the White House Corona Virus Task Force, headed by US Vice President Mike Pence. In a series of tweets, Trump said he had only asked Fauchi to take better decisions. Targeting Fauchi for the third time, Trump said that doctors are very good people, but sometimes he says something that is not appropriate.

Fauchi gave a statement about Trump being infected

Trump said that he has been there for almost 35 years, I do not want to hurt him. Significantly, Doctor Fauchi said a day earlier that he is not surprised when the president is infected with the corona virus because he is often surrounded by people wearing masks.