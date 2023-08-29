Trump to trial on March 4, it’s official

The trial against the former US president Donald Trump for trying to election subversion 2020 And the instigation of the assault on Congress it will begin on March 4, 2024. This was established by the federal judge in Washington, Tanya Chutkan, who had previously rejected the dates proposed by the prosecution and defense for the start of the trial: January 2024 and April 2026, respectively. established precedes by only one day the so-called “Super Tuesday”, the crucial day of the Republican primaries in which voting takes place in a dozen states.

