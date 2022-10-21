Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Former US President Donald Trump is summoned by the investigative committee to attack the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON, DC – The investigative committee into the attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed ex-President Donald Trump. He is due to hand over requested documents by November 4 and be available for questioning from November 14, according to the letter published on Friday (October 21). It is still unclear whether Trump will follow the subpoena. The House of Representatives committee decided a few days ago to subpoena Trump. (tvd/dpa)

