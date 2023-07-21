Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the trial of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) over confidential documents found in his Florida home will begin on May 20, 2024, just over six months before the US presidential election.

Trump is a candidate for the Republican Party nomination to face the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, at the polls in general elections that take place in November 2024.

The former president’s defense had asked the magistrate to postpone the trial until after the election date.

In a court document incorporated this Friday (21) into the summary of the case, Cannon ordered a hearing to be held on May 14, 2024 to discuss the timing and other details of the criminal action, which was initially scheduled to begin on August 14.

The prosecution had requested a change in the date to December 11 and asked the judge not to accept the defense’s proposal to postpone the trial to after the election process.

Commentators in the American press noted that, if Trump won the 2024 election without the trial having been held, he could maneuver to get a possible conviction overturned.

The trial will take place at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, a city about 200 kilometers north of Miami, where Cannon serves as a judge, to which she was appointed by Trump in 2020, when he was still in charge of the White House.

Trump will be joined in the dock by Waltine Nauta, who was his adviser and was in the service of the former president when he left the government in January 2021.

Both, who pleaded not guilty before the court, are accused of withholding and concealing confidential documents, in addition to other related offenses, which are punishable by imprisonment.

Trump now faces another possible criminal prosecution for infractions related to the attack on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters who wanted to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory after the 2020 elections.

Special Counsel Jack Smith told Trump in a letter that he was the subject of a grand jury investigation in Washington.

The Republican claims to be a victim of the “instrumentalization” of the Judiciary by the Biden government to prevent him from reaching the White House again.