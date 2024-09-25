“If I were president, I would tell the threatened country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we will destroy your largest city and the country itself,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

The former president, who was recently the target of two assassination attempts, confirmed on Tuesday that his life is directly threatened by Iran, in the context of the intense hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

His campaign team said it had received information from US intelligence about “concrete” assassination threats against the Republican candidate, coming from Iran.

US intelligence confirmed to Agence France-Presse that a meeting was held in this regard with the Trump campaign, without providing further details.

Iran denounced similar accusations over the summer, calling them “malicious.”

In the middle of last month, the United States pointed the finger at Iran for several hacking attempts on the Trump and Kamala Harris presidential campaigns, one of which was revealed by the Republican candidate’s team on August 10.

According to US authorities, Iranian hackers sent documents “stolen” from the Republican billionaire’s team to the campaign team of Joe Biden, who has since withdrawn from the race for the White House.

Trump’s spokesman said these “threats” illustrate the fact that “Iran’s terrorist regime loves Kamala Harris’ weakness and fears President Trump’s strength and resolve.”

Trump has been the target of two assassination attempts in recent months, and was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in mid-July.

Then on September 15, a man was arrested after Secret Service agents spotted him with a gun near a golf course where Donald Trump was staying in Florida, and he was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.