Trump plans new rally in Michigan a week after assassination attempt

US presidential candidate Donald Trump is planning a new rally in Michigan on Saturday, July 20. The event will take place just a week after the assassination attempt on the politician, writes TASS.

In addition, Trump’s campaign headquarters reported that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance will also speak at the rally with him.

Let us recall that on Saturday, July 13, an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear and fell to the floor. He was covered by Secret Service agents and then urgently evacuated from the scene.

On July 16, Trump’s senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita said that the former US president was feeling fine after the assassination attempt. The day before, Donald Trump appeared in public for the first time since the assassination attempt, with a bandage on his ear.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Trump chose Vance to be his vice president because of his ability to speak. Sources say the former US leader also made the choice because Vance is a young politician who “talks young.”