Trump on Returning to Assassination Site: Will Hold Campaign Rally in Butler

US presidential candidate Donald Trump reported on the Truth Social social network that he would hold a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was assassinated.

It is not specified when the pre-election event will take place.

An assassination attempt on Trump was made on July 13, he received an ear wound. The politician was shot by local resident Thomas Matthew Crooks, he was eliminated by Secret Service snipers.