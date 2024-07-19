Former President Donald Trump will call Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, July 19. The call will take place amid concerns in Europe about Trump’s policy towards Ukraine, the TV channel reports CNN.

As specified, this will be their first conversation since Trump left the White House.

The former US leader has repeatedly stated that he plans to achieve a quick settlement of the Ukrainian conflict if he wins the elections in November 2024.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, he will immediately act as a peace broker in Ukraine. According to him, the former president has “detailed and well-founded plans for resolving” the situation.

Orban also stated that the peace initiative in Ukraine is “moving well” and all planned steps for its implementation have been taken.