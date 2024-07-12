“It was not a disaster” yesterday’s press conference by US President Joe Biden, “it’s not over for him”. This is how former US President Donald Trump commented on the press conference Biden held at the NATO summit in Washington, which was marked by gaffes and slips. “Last night was not great. He called me his vice president, and by the way, he didn’t do it sarcastically. If he had done it sarcastically, it would have been great, but it wasn’t done sarcastically,” Trump said. Biden, he added, “He made quite a few other mistakes. But it wasn’t a total disaster.“, Trump told “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.” “It’s not the end for him, because when you control the delegates, it’s never the end,” he added.

The proposal

Former US President Donald Trump has suggested to current White House tenant Joe Biden that undergo cognitive tests together with him. “I’m cognitively great, I’m perfect, I’ve been tested. I’m routinely tested,” Trump said. “I just had a physical and I came out perfect. We’ll be announcing the results soon,” Trump said on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”