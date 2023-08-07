How did you feel about the content of this article?

Donald Trump, former US president. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former US President Donald Trump has said he will ask for the transfer of the trial for his attempt to subvert the 2020 election to a court outside Washington.

According to Trump, Judge Tanya Chutkan is not impartial. “There is no way I can have a fair trial with the designated judge,” the Republican said in a social media post.

Trump also again insulted the case’s special counsel, Jack Smithsonita, calling him “unhinged”. And he reiterated that the Department of Justice is investigating him for being the main “adversary” of the president of the United States, the Democrat José Biden, before next year’s elections.

Last Thursday (3), the former American president appeared in the Federal Court of the District of Columbia where he pleaded not guilty to the four crimes that are imputed to him, with sentences of up to 20 years in prison, for having tried to reverse the elections. from 2020.

The prosecution accuses him of having deliberately lied when denouncing false electoral fraud. And having devised a plan to reverse the election results that led to the Capitol assault in 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress to prevent ratification of Biden’s victory.

In an interview with CNN, John Lauro, the former president’s lawyer, denied that Trump was involved in a “conspiracy” against the election. He argued that all he did was “protest” the election results, something protected by “free speech”.