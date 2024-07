Donald Trump will be officially nominated as the Republican candidate this week | Photo: EFE/EPA/DIEU-NIALO CHERY

Former US President Donald Trump will announce his vice presidential candidate for the November elections on Monday (15), the Republican confirmed to Fox News.

Journalist Bret Baier, one of the network’s best-known faces, explained on his show that Trump confirmed to him that “he will announce his choice for vice president today.”

Two days after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally, Trump is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention begins on Monday, which will serve to formalize his nomination as presidential candidate and that of his running mate, whose identity is still unknown.

Trump has been weighing several names for weeks, including Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

They all joined him in the crucial televised debate in Atlanta in June, in which Trump outperformed current President Joe Biden, who, at 81, appeared tired and slurred.

The Republican wants someone with blind loyalty by his side, as he considers that Mike Pence, who was his vice president between 2017 and 2021, betrayed him by refusing to prevent the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

The vice presidential candidate is expected to give a speech to party members at the convention on Wednesday (17). Trump is expected to do the same on Thursday (18).