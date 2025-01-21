Donald Trump, Upon his return to the White House, he surprised during a press conference in the Oval Office by referring to Spain as a “BRICS nation”, a comment that generated confusion among those present.

When asked by ABC about the expectations of the United States regarding countries with low defense spending, such as Spain and France, the president mentioned that Spain “is well below 5%” in its contribution to military spending within NATO. What caught the most attention was his statement: «And they are not a BRICS nation? They are, Spain is a BRICS nation.

Spain is not part of the BRICS groupan economic alliance composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This bloc, founded in 2006, brings together the main emerging economies and seeks to strengthen their political and economic cooperation, as well as balance Western dominance in international organizations.

As a member of the European Union, Spain has no ties to this group, but Trump insisted: “Do you know what BRICS is?” This newspaper responded that Spain is not a BRICS nation. “You’ll find out,” Trump said with a half smile.









After that statement, Trump launched a trade threat directed at both the BRICS group and Spain: “If the BRICS nations want to do that, fine, but we are going to impose at least 100% tariff about the business they do with the United States. His comment reflects a protectionist policy characteristic of his approach to global trade.

These statements align with Trump’s narrative of demanding greater contributions from the allies of the NATO and reinforce its tough commercial rhetoric against those countries that it considers advantageous in their relationship with the United States. However, the confusion over the relationship between Spain and the BRICS reveals possible misunderstandings by the president about international dynamics.

Trump spoke about spending on NATO after being asked about the aid granted by the Biden Administration to Ukraine in its defense against Russia. The president assured that he expects NATO countries to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, well above the current target of 2%.

Spain continues to be the NATO country with the lowest spending on defense, with 1.28% of its GDP allocated to this area, well below the agreed objective. Although it has increased its military budget by 9.3% this year, its contribution remains insufficient, especially when countries like Lithuania require a minimum threshold of 2.5%.

Trump believes Spain in the BRICS group

The new diplomatic chief of the United States, Marco Rubio, recently explained that Spain has prioritized its welfare state on military spending, partly due to the absence of immediate threats such as those faced by the Baltic countries or Poland.

While 51% of Spaniards reject greater investments in defense according to recent polls, Pedro Sánchez’s government faces pressure from the US and other partners to achieve the NATO objective before 2029.

ABC asked Trump again what he meant by including Spain among the BRICS. His response was that BRICS is an alliance “of six or seven countries that want to take advantage of the United States, and if they do, they don’t know what they will get.”

At a time when the BRICS have shown interest in expanding their influence, the erroneous inclusion of Spain In the group, a disconnection between Trump’s rhetoric and geopolitical facts stands out. For now, it remains to be seen whether these statements will be translated into concrete measures or if they are part of the improvised and controversial style that characterizes his public interventions.

This improvised press conference took place while the president was signing his first decrees, just a few minutes after having returned, as president, to the White House.

Asked about European partners, Trump described them as “tough.” “They don’t buy our cars, they don’t buy our technology, but they have to,” he said, demanding that the trade relationship be balanced.

“What they can do, one of the things they can do, is buy our oil,” the president concluded.