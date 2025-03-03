03/03/2025



Updated at 7:26 p.m.





After the bronco confrontation starred last Friday by Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski in the Oval Office, the US President He has returned this Monday to the load against his Ukrainian counterpartwho has threatened and who accuses of not wanting to negotiate peace in the European country as long as he has the support of the United States.

After Zelenski said that the end of his country’s war with Russia “is still very far away,” Trump has lashed out against Ukrainian president in his social network, Truth Social: “It is the worst statement he could have made and The United States will not tolerate it for much longer!

«This guy does not want peace as long as you have the support from the United States. Europe, at the meeting they had with Zelenski, flatly declared that they cannot do the job without the US. What are they thinking about? ”He has written on the social network.

In Zelenski’s statements criticized by Trump, in addition to considering that an agreement to make war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very far away,” the Ukrainian president added that the long -term association between the two countries was strong enough to Washington’s support was maintained.









«I think our relationship (with the United States) will continue, because is more than an occasional relationship”Zelenski said late Sunday, in reference to Washington’s support during the last three years of war.

This Trump threat occurs after the meeting he held with Zelenski in the Oval Office last Friday, when the Ukrainian president was invited to leave the White House, and of the Sunday meeting of the main European leaders and the Prime Minister of Canada.