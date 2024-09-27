Joe Biden’s Government has taken Google to court under accusations of abuse of a dominant position in the internet search and advertising markets. The Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, threatens to prosecute the technology giant, but not for its practices in the market, but for showing negative news about it.

“Google has been determined to have illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some fabricated for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump stated in a message on his social network, Truth, without even minimally justifying the origin or basis of said information.

“This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and we hope that the Department of Justice criminally prosecutes them for this blatant Electoral Interference. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request your prosecution, at the highest levels, when I win the Elections, and become President of the United States! the former president added.

Trump calls almost anything he perceives that is not in his favor as electoral interference, starting with his problems in the courts.

The former president starred in a campaign event this Friday at an industrial facility in Michigan (Pennsylvania), one of the key states in the presidential elections on November 5. Democrats have welcomed him to the state with ads that recall his failure to keep his promise that no automobile plants would close during his presidency.

During this Friday’s event, Trump also showed again how hurt his ego was when his rival in the elections, Kamala Harris, pointed out that there are people who leave his rallies before they end. With that and other attacks, the Democrat kept the Republican on the defensive and managed to prevail in the debate. The former president assured this Friday, despite obvious evidence to the contrary, that no one leaves his rallies before they are over.

Trump insisted this Friday that tycoon Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, will have a prominent role if he wins the elections. “We are going to get Elon Musk to be our cost cutter,” he said. “I don’t think I can have it full time because he’s a little busy, sending rockets and all the things he does,” he added.

At his event in Michigan, the former president has insisted on his protectionist commercial messages. He has said that the auto industry is being taken from Americans “like candy from a baby” and that it will disappear if he does not win, even though it has increased sales, profits, salaries and jobs during Joe Biden’s term.

He has also repeated his baseless message that Democrats are trying to register noncitizens to vote. This is a crime and although the Republicans have launched an entire campaign in this regard, there are only indications of very isolated cases in which non-US citizens vote. Trump, however, lays the groundwork to reject a hypothetical defeat: he maintains that the only way for him to lose the elections is for his opponents to cheat.