The Republican Party is in a crisis: A group of Trump opponents are planning to found a new party. Many Republicans have already resigned after the Capitol storming.

According to a media report, over 120 Republican members and political opponents of Trump are considering starting their own party (see first report).

Trump caused lasting damage to the Republicans, and large sections of the Republican Party would radicalize, they fear.

In addition, tens of thousands of Republicans are said to have left the party in January (see update from February 12, 11:10 a.m.).

Update from February 12th, 11:10 am: The storming of the Capitol appears to have had a major impact on the Republican Party’s membership. Tens of thousands of people are said to have resigned since then. Like an analysis of documents by the New York Times found that in January alone, nearly 140,000 Republicans in 25 states where data were available quit the party. Experts told the newspaper the data suggested a greater than usual escape from a political party after a presidential election. It could be a possible start of a harmful phase for the party.

Michael P. McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida, may not have contacted all those willing to leave yet. “So this is probably the tip of the iceberg.” However, long-term developments should be awaited.

It is also important to know that the electoral lists examined change frequently after presidential elections, according to the report. For example, because people update their affiliations. Sometimes states would also weed out inactive voters, deceased voters, or those who moved away from the state. How many states do this and how many people are affected is unclear.

In addition, around 79,000 Democrats have left their party since early January. Leaving does not directly mean switching to the other party: many Republicans are said to have stated that they no longer belong to any party.

USA: Republicans plan to form a new party

First report from February 11th: Washington – According to a media report, about 120 members of the Republican Party plan to form a new party. Even McMullin, the former Policy Director of the House Republican Conference, explained the move to Reuters: “Large parts of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy.” The newly founded party would again focus on “principled conservatism” and other ideals that were rejected by Donald Trump during his tenure.

According to the media report, many high-ranking Republicans who worked under the administrations of former President Trump, George W. Bush, his father George HW Bush and Ronald Reagan are among the signatories of the appeal.

Division of the Republicans: Trump himself is also planning to found his own party

A possible split in the Republican Party has been reported for several months. Not only Trump opponents are discussing such a step. Even the former US President himself flirted again and again with the establishment of his own party, the name “Patriot Party” made the rounds. The former president’s involvement in appeals for donations for such a party has also made headlines in recent weeks.

The name “MAGA Party” – the abbreviation for Make America Great Again – for a new Trump party was also discussed. However, the US media are still speculating that Trump publicly made a possible re-establishment of his own party only to increase the pressure on the Republicans so that they do not oppose him in the impeachment proceedings. A possible split of the Republicans into several splinter parties would severely limit the power of the long-established party – especially in the US majority electoral system. (fmü)