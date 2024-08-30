In the Republican’s new book, the former US president accuses the billionaire of conspiring against his 2020 campaign

Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump has threatened to arrest Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg if the billionaire interferes. “again” in elections. The threat is present in the book “Save America” (“Save America”in literal translation)the republican’s new work that will be released on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Trump and his supporters accuse Zuckerberg of conspiring against the Republican campaign in the 2020 presidential election. Meta did not comment on the threat and the accusations. The information is from Political.

“We are watching him [Zuckerberg] closely, and if he does something illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison — just like others who cheat in the 2020 presidential election.”Trump declares in his book.

The interference of the owner of Meta in the 2020 elections, according to Republicans, would have occurred by hiding comments on Meta’s social networks regarding the case of alleged involvement in corruption by Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden (Democratic Party), which could shake the current president’s campaign in that year’s election.

On Monday (Aug. 26), Mark Zuckerberg told the House Judiciary Committee that withholding comments citing the case was a mistake. “It was clear that the report was not Russian disinformation and, in retrospect, we should not have covered up the story.”he said.

The billionaire also cited “pressure” from the Biden administration to reduce the circulation of some content related to the COVID-19 pandemic.