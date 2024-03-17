Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Horror in the election campaign: Donald Trump is warning more openly than ever before about violence and the end of democracy if he loses the US election in November.

Dayton, Ohio – Actually there is for Donald Trump no reason at all to campaign in Ohio. The former president won the state both in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton and in 2020 when he lost Joe Biden won. But on Saturday, Trump still showed up in Dayton to support his candidate Bernie Moreno in the election campaign.

Moreno would like to become a senator from the state of Ohio. He is currently fighting for the nomination republican for the US election 2024, in which not only the president but also parts of parliament are re-elected. The majority in the US Senate is being renegotiated between Republicans and Democrats. The duel in Ohio is particularly important, as the Republican primaries are therefore fiercely contested. Whether Trump's candidate Moreno can really prevail against the competition within the party remains to be seen Rolling Stone Magazine highly questionable, but particularly important for the ex-president.

Donald Trump warns of the end of democracy and a bloodbath in the US state if the US electorate dares not to vote for him. © SCOTT OLSON/AFP

Donald Trump is traveling to Ohio to campaign to support his candidate

That's why Trump traveled to Ohio on Saturday, around eight months before the US election in November. The New York real estate agent got started straight away. Only he alone could bring social peace USA to guarantee. If incumbent Joe Biden were to win the November election, Trump used martial words to threaten far-reaching consequences. “If I don’t get elected, there will be a bloodbath. It will be a bloodbath in our country,” said the President, whose term in office came to a tragic end with an attempted coup by his supporters on January 6, 2021 and the deaths of five people in the storming of the Capitol in Washington DC.

If this election is not won, I am not sure there will ever be another election in this country.

But Trump not only threatened further acts of violence in Ohio if he lost another election to Joe Biden. In this case, the former president even believed that the end of the world's oldest democracy was near. “If we don’t win this election, I’m not sure there will ever be another election in this country,” said Trump in the town of Dayton, which has a population of around 140,000.

Donald Trump is spreading fantasies of violence and subversion in Ohio

Trump not only brought with him fantasies of violence and subversion for the USA, but also other speakers, including Kristi Noem. The governor of South Dakota follows a report from the news channel CNN According to him, there is still hope for Trump's nomination as vice presidential candidate. His former vice president Mike Pence had distanced himself from Trump after the storming of the Capitol on January 6th and recently refused to support his former boss in the current election campaign.

Noem was joined by Congressmen JD Vance and Jim Jordan. The former wrestler is considered one of Trump's most loyal and closest allies and of course started straight away in Ohio: “The left controls almost everything. They control the big media, they control Big Tech, they control the big corporations, they control sports, Hollywood and the bureaucracy. But they don't control the people, says Jordan.

There were direct reactions from Joe Biden's camp to Donald Trump's martial announcements in Ohio. “He wants another January 6th, but the American people will give him an electoral defeat in November,” said a spokesman for the incumbent president. But it is not yet clear whether this will actually happen. Current polls on the US election suggest that Donald Trump will win. (dil)