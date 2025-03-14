Trump threatens the EU with 200% tariffs on wine, shamphan and alcoholic beverages

The US president has threatened the EU with tariffs of 200% to “all wines, champagne and alcoholic beverages.” Trump has described the EU “as some of the most hostile and abusive tariff authorities in the world.”

“Hit where it hurts”: EU tariffs are directed to US symbolic products and Trump’s states

Trump has insisted that the EU “was created with the sole purpose of taking advantage of the US”, ignoring the origins and history of the continent. The president has justified his threat by an “evil tariff” of 50% to whiskey.

“If this tariff is not eliminated immediately, the US will soon impose a 200% rate to wine, champagne and alcoholic beverages that leave France and other EU countries. It will be great for wine and champagne businesses in the US ”, has affirmed in his social network.

The 50% tariff to Bourbon whiskey announced that Trump denounces is one of the countermeasures imposed by the EU before the first decision of the US president of Tasar with 25% the European steel and aluminum, a measure that entered into force this Wednesday.

The European Commission has responded with “countermeasures provided” to the damage that the “unfair and unjustified” rates of the US will make the European economy. The calculation of community services is that the value of EU tariffs will amount to 26,000 million euros and the response will affect a similar market, although in two phases, with the intention of “hitting where it hurts” and, especially, in the economy of the states that vote republican.

The products that will be affected, for a value of 8,000 million euros, will go from the LEVI’s jeans to the Harley-Davidson motorcycles through the Bourbon whiskey, cosmetic, agricultural products or even vessels. It is mainly the reintroduction as of April 1 of the tariffs that the EU has already imposed to the US after Trump’s first envy in his previous mandate.

Wine and must is the Second product more exported from Spain to the USA of the agri -food and fishing sector, only behind olive oil. In 2023, wine exports to the US had a value of 2,900 million euros.

“The United States does not have free market, it has a stupid market. The whole world is scamming us, ”he published minutes later.

Trump’s erratic policy endangers the world economy



“The level of uncertainty we face is exceptionally high,” the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, lamented on Wednesday, in The twenty -fifth conference ‘Ecb and ITS Watchers’ [el BCE y sus observadores, en inglés]. “The certainties established on the international order have been disrupted. […] We have witnessed unthinkable political decisions just a few months ago, ”he continued. The aggressive tariff political and kick to the geopolitical board of the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, have disrupted all institutions, analysts and have leaked to financial markets, where the alarm signals are multiplied from the bags of the first world power to the European Union debt market (EU).