The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has affirmed that Washington will respond to the countermeasures announced Wednesday by the European Unionwhich will impose from the next April 1 tariffs worth 26,000 million euros to a wide range of products from the United States among which are the bourbon, the iconic Levi’s jeans or the no less iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

«Of course I will answer. The problem is that our country has not responded. The European Union was created to take advantage of the United States, ”he said in statements before the press along with the Irish prime minister, Michael Martin, from the oval office.

In this sense, he has accused Ireland of “taking advantage” of the United States. «Suddenly Ireland has our pharmaceutical companies and others on this beautiful island of five million inhabitants. He has the entire American pharmaceutical industry in his hands», Said the Republican tycoon.

Thus, Trump has affirmed that reciprocal tariffs will be imposed to the EU. «If they impose on us on 25, 20, 10, 2 or 200, that is what we will impose. I don't understand why people get angry at that. There is nothing more fair than that, "he said.









The proportionate response from Europe

The European Commission has launched “fast and proportionate” countermeasures “to certain imports of the United States, as announced, as an response to the entry into force of new “unjustified” tariffs to European steel and aluminum that has finally decided to apply President Donald Trump.

After not a few false ads and changes of opinion in the White House, the decision of the community executive implies his first save of commercial reprisals against Washington. This includes “strong but provided” tariffs to a series of American products As of April 1in response to those imposed by the United States to steel and aluminum, two extremely sensitive sectors for the EU.

The announcement was made early in the day, which has been interpreted as a deliberate gesture to make it clear that the measurement package was perfectly prepared to be launched immediately after Washington threats were fulfilled. And the commission spokesmen have ensured that in the event that the Trump administration decided to apply other measures against the EU “We can immediately answer the case”all explained in an even parsimonious tone, so as not to show any symptom of nervousness. “It is not our intention to speculate with what the United States can do or not, but if a situation occurs in this sense we will respond as we have responded today” [por ayer].

The president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen has lamented “deeply” in a statement that Washington has decided to take this step and impose 25% additional tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The Community countermeasures can reach 26,000 million euros In a wide range of products from this country, which is calculated is the amount equivalent to the damages that will cause the European industry for US measures. “The commission regrets the decision of the USA. To impose such tariffs, for considering them unjustified, disturbing transatlantic and harmful trade for companies and consumers, since they often translate into an increase in prices,” the European Commission said in its statement.

In fact, the community executive has been preparing to show his strength in case, as has already happened, Donald Trump was determined to follow the path of commercial confrontation. The industry commissioner, Stéphane Sabijourné, who attended a Council of Ministers of the Brussels in Brussels, said the decision shows that “Europe also knows how to face” To this contradiction. However, Von der Leyen had made it clear in his statement that from Brussels “we are willing to establish a constructive dialogue” and that is why “I have instructed the Commissioner of Commerce, Maros Sefcovic, to resume conversations to explore better solutions with the United States” so that this exchange of commercial obstacles is ended.

Two -phase response

But for now, once the measures with which the Trump administration threatened, The European response will be developed in two stages. As of April 1, the countermeasures that were already implemented in 2018 and 2020 in response to US tariffs imposed during the first mandate of Donald Trump and who were in suspense, will automatically be restored on March 31. Unlike what happened then, now these “rebalancing measures” will be implemented in their entirety and customs rights will be applied to products ranging from ships to bourbon and motorcycles.

In addition, as the new US tariffs that entered into force on Wednesday they go somewhat beyond tax Other categories of products in which to intervene and that could include agricultural products such as poultry, beef, dairy products and sugar, goods such as appliances, utensils or leather products.

European sanctions are deliberately focused on products that can have a clear effect on certain states where Trump has cemented its majority, to try to make the corresponding senators or congressmen be forced to press the president so that the effects of this economic war do not impact their voters. Are future measures could mean about 18,000 million euros and must be approved by the Member States by qualified majority in which case they would enter into force in April.