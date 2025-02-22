The president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed this Friday a memorandum in which he contemplates the possibility of introducing reciprocal tariffs and “other actions” against those foreign governments that harm US digital companies with “unfair fines and sanctions.”

“When a foreign government imposes a fine, sanction, tax or other discriminatory or disproportionate burden (…), My administration will act by imposing tariffs and taking other response actions necessary to mitigate the damage to the United States and repair any resulting imbalance, “explains in a white house statement.

Among the persecuted actions, the tycoon has included the imposition of regulations and taxesas well as “any act, political or practical” that can “discriminate” to the technological companies of the US, “inhibit” their growth or “undermine global competitiveness.”

This action responds, according to the same note, to the “restrictive” regulations and other actions undertaken since 2019 in terms of digital services by several of its “commercial partners”, “Designed to loot US companies“

These measures, Tilidades of “Unilateral and Anticompetitive”“They violate American sovereignty and democate US jobs, limit the global competitiveness of (their) and increase operating costs while exposing (their) sensitive information to Potentially Hostile Foreign Regulators “the president has denounced.

Dismiss the head of the Joint Chief

On the other hand, Trump, He has dismissed this Friday the Chief of the Joint Chief of the Armed Forces, Charles Brownthe second African -American general to hold the position, and has proposed to the Lieutenant General of the Air Force Dan “Razin” Caine as the next leader.

“I want to thank General Charles Brown for his More than 40 years of service To our country, even as our current Chief of the Joint Chiefs. He is a great gentleman and an exceptional leader, and I wish him a great future to him and his family, “said the president in his social network account social.

However, Trump has stressed that “despite being highly qualified and being respected to serve in the Board of Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration”, the general proposed by him “It was overlooked for the promotion by ‘Sleepy’ (dreamy) Joe Biden”. “But not,” he said.

“During my first term, Razin played a decisive role in the complete annihilation of ISIS caliphate. He did it in record time, in a matter of weeks. Many of the so -called military ‘geniuses said that it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said he could do quickly, and fulfilled, “he said.

Shortly after Trump’s message, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported that I intended to replace Almirante Lisa FranchettiChief of Naval Operations, and General James Slife, Vice Chief of General Staff of the Air Force, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.

General Brown, born in 1962 and known in the Pentagon for his methodical and calculating character, assumed the command of the joint staff at the beginning of 2023. Brown He exercised as head of the Air Force since August 2020 After having performed the attached command of the United States Central Command, the Centcom, responsible for US military operations from the horn of Africa to the Persian Gulf and, above all, the command of the Pacific Air Forces, among other positions of responsibility .

After this appointment, it became Colin Powell In October 1989.

The AP agency denounces three officials

The American News Agency Associated Press (AP) announced this Friday a lawsuit against three Trump administration operations After the president vetoed the agency’s journalists of acts in the White House and the presidential plane Air Force One for using the name of ‘Gulf of Mexico’ instead of ‘Gulf of America’.

“The indefinite denial of access to AP by the White House was based on the content and the perceived point of view of the reports and editorial decisions of AP, and constituted a Inadmissible retaliation against AP “AP said in the lawsuit, according to the Bloomberg agency.

The three specific officials are the Chief of Cabinet of the White House, Susie Wiles, the Cabinet Subrizage, Taylor Budowich and the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. In this demand, the journalistic company has argued that The Trump administration had violated freedom of press releases of the first amendment, as well as the rights to due process under the fifth amendment.

Associated Press, original member of the ‘pool’ that covers the president, was seen Excluded last week of the events in the White House and on the presidential plane for using the name of ‘Gulf of Mexico’ instead of ‘Gulf of America’.

In response, the White House prohibited access to photographers, radio and seat reporters in the Air Force One. Trump, in an interview with Fox News this Friday, He accused AP of wanting to “become sympathetic” and criticized his coverage.

The executive editor of the news agency, Julie Pace, denounced that the White House had asked the media “Align your editorial standards with the Executive Order” of Trump that renamed the Gulf of Mexico.

For its part, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) assured that these “Repliation” against AP “They undermine the declared commitment of the president of the United States with freedom of expression.”