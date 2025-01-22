The president of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened this Tuesday with impose more sanctions on Russia if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine.

At a press conference at the White House, a journalist asked Trump if he would take action if Putin did not agree to talk. “It’s likely,” the president responded.

Trump added that he is reconsidering sending weapons to Ukraine and that he plans to speak “very soon” with both the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Putin. “We’ll see how everything happens,” he said.

At the appearance, Trump reiterated criticism of his predecessor’s strategyJoe Biden, of sending a large amount of weapons to Ukraine to try to repel Russian aggression, and once again considered that the European Union “should pay much more”, since it is closer to Ukraine, while the United States has an “ocean “in between.

During the election campaign, Trump promised that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, although he never detailed how he would achieve it. This Tuesday, that deadline was met without progress since he assumed power at noon on Monday.

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, recently lowered expectations by calling in an interview with Fox News a period of 100 days to negotiate peace.

The United States has imposed since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 a broad battery of sanctions against Russia which include restrictions on the oil sector and large Russian banks with the aim of isolating Moscow from the dollar-based international financial system.