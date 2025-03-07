Donald Trump He has sent a letter to the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Jameneito start a negotiating process on the nuclear program of the Asian country that prevents Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The US president was very critical … With the agreement to which one of its predecessors, Barak Obama, arrived with the Iranian regime And he dismantled him in his first mandate in the White House, after winning the 2016 elections.

Now, Trump is looking for another process with the same objective -evitate that I will have a nuclear weapon – but, probably, with other conditions for the rival country. If an agreement is not reached, the New York billionaire slides that there will be no choice but to give a military response.

“I have written a letter saying ‘I hope you want to negotiate because if we go for the military it will be something horrible,” Trump said in an advance of an interview with Fox Business News, which will be broadcast this Sunday.

Trump explained that he sent the letter this Wednesday with the aim of reaching a Nuclear agreement. «I prefer to negotiate an agreement. I don’t know if everyone agrees with me, but we can reach an agreement that is as good as a military victory, ”he said to the distrust that prevails in the Republican Party on Iran’s intentions. «But it has to happen now. Time ends. Something has to happen, in one sense or another ».

The reaction in Iran

Iranian media shared the news of the Letter sendingbut there was no confirmation from them or by the government of Tehran that Jamenei has received the letter.

“I hope they negotiate, because it will be much better for Iran and I think they want to receive that letter,” Trump said. “The other alternative is that we have to do something, because we cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump insisted in reference to the Military alternative to a negotiated agreement.

For US intelligence Iran has not yet managed to develop a nuclear weapon. But the development of their nuclear program includes “activities that position them to produce a nuclear weapon, if they wanted it.”

A report last month of the UN nuclear supervisor He warned that Iran has accelerated its uranium production with the ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump did not give details about the content of the letter, what points seeks to negotiate with Iran or what conditions or limits seeks to establish the nuclear program of Tehranwhich always defends that it has “peaceful” objectives.