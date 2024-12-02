donald trump has warned Hamas that if the hostages are not released before day of his investitureon January 20, 2025, “they will pay dearly.” The president-elect has written on his social network Truth Social that it is time to take action.

«If the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025the date on which I will proudly assume the position of President of the United States, they will pay dearly in the Middle East and those who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anyone has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States. Release the hostages now,” Trump warned. This threat comes a day after Hamas published a video this Sunday of a Captured Israeli-American soldier pleading for his release. The hostage has been identified as Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier who was stationed near Gaza when he was captured during the massacre committed by Palestinian militias on October 7, 2023 in Israel, as confirmed by his family to CBS. . In the three and a half minute video, Alexander addresses the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to whom he declares his “disappointment” because the Israeli Government has “neglected” the hostages who remain in captivity.

Hamas assured this Monday that more than thirty of the more than 250 hostages kidnapped During the attacks of October 7, 2023, they died from the attacks carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which the day after the offensive began a bloody military campaign in the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli Army confirmed this Monday that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, of American origin and who was on the list of those kidnapped during the Hamas attacks on October 7, really died during the assault and was taken to the Strip by the Islamist group. his lifeless body from Gaza.









It is estimated that around a hundred people are still kidnapped in Hamas custody and hidden in underground tunnels in Gaza, although Israeli authorities do not venture to detail whether they could be alive or dead. In this situation, the families of the hostages continue to pressure the Government to reach an agreement in Gaza that includes the release of the hostages.

The nominee of the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, as National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, has linked the ceasefire negotiations in the Middle East to the magnate’s return to the White House four years later after winning the presidential elections from the beginning of November. «Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump. Their resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world: chaos will not be tolerated. “I am happy to see concrete steps towards de-escalation in the Middle East,” said Waltz.