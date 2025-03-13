The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has threatened Thursday with imposing “shortly” A 200% tariff to all wines and alcoholic products coming from the countries represented by the European Union if Brussels does not immediately “withdraw the 50% announced tax on the American wiski.

In a publication in social networks, the White House tenant has accused the EU of being one of the tax and tariff authorities more hostile and abusive in the world“created with the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.”

In this sense, it has warned that, if the EU does not immediately “immediately” the 50% tariff to the Wiski from the US, will soon impose a 200% tariff “to all wines, champanes and alcoholic products from France and other countries represented by the EU.” “This will greatly benefit the wine and champagne sector in the United States,” Trump said.

The European Union announced Wednesday that it will impose from the next month of April Tariffs worth up to 26,000 million euros To a wide range of products from the United States in response to “unjustified” tariffs of 25% that the new administration of Donald Trump since yesterday to imports of steel and European aluminum.

Brussels estimates in about 28,000 million dollars the impact of American tariffs on steel, aluminum and European derived productsso it responds with rates to imports from a varied range of American products that goes from food to emblematic brands such as the Bourbon Wiski or Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In any case, European countermeasures They will not take effect until April 1 Because several procedural steps must be fulfilled, which leaves some space to try to find an agreement with the United States.





The first part of the tariffs prepared by Brussels correspond to those that were activated in the past and that They are suspended until March 31by virtue of an agreement with previous North American administrations, so they will enter into force on April 1.

The second part of the package will take some more time and community services estimate that everything will be ready for application “from mid -April”.