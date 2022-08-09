They are investigating Congress, the FBI, the New York Prosecutor’s Office, the Revenue Agency. The tycoon tempted to anticipate the candidacy to displace his opponents

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. “Therettera scripta manent ”is the motto of the National Archives. It is set in stone and reminds anyone who has occupied the rooms of the White House that power in the United States remains in the hands of the people and the Constitution, not the craving of tycoons, actors turned presidents, saxophonists friends of interns. And that anything that happened in the eight or four years – as in the case of Donald Trump – years of presidency is not trashed.

Until the time of Nixon, a serial liar, paranoid of registrations and cancellations for his own use, it was the president who decided, once he left the White House, what to leave to posterity and what to cancel. Nixon wanted to construct a Watergate narrative as a witch hunt orchestrated by Washington’s bureaucrats and Democrats against him.

So in 1978 it was decided that to decide what was to be handed down and what could be relegated to eternal darkness, it was a commission, an institute indeed. The National Archives build a president’s memory. And a law, the Presidential Record Act, reminds tenants that even memos sketched on a post-it with a broken pencil, or a tweet – to come today – is archival material. In his tenure, Trump has destroyed everything, crumpled up documents, shredded notes, shredded papers, deleted text messages and e-mails in a serial way.

Quel what happened in Mar-a-Lago with FBI agents sifting through the villa of the former president complete with a federal mandate signed in a hurry by a judge, nothing else reminds us – as Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the Chamber – that no one is above the law: presidents or former presidents. When at the beginning of the year the images of fifteen boxes containing top secret and classified material as well as some harmless correspondence exchanged appeared, already in Washington it was rumored that there was all the air of a crime committed by Trump and acolytes. The gravity of which was also in what the boxes concealed. Top secret materials would immediately open the “national security” folder, the repercussions would be enormous.

But there is an aspect that in this polarized America that tickles the fantasies: that is the communications of January 6. There is a gap of seven hours that day, as if the tycoon unhorsed, that day had forgotten to text some collaborator. This is the most intriguing point of contact.

It must be said that the FBI arrives at the raid on Mar-a-Lago with an investigation totally unrelated to the one on the attack on January 6. But there are two singular facts that unite them: both had their first shot in April when they saw the formation of a grand jury that forwarded the first subpoena. To arrive at the Florida raid, the Bureau had evidence (or at least strong indications) of the existence of a crime. For this the judge, urgently requested, replied: go. The agents – said one of Trump’s lawyers – came out with papers. The January 6 investigation – not that of Congress, but that of the Department of Justice – has already led to interrogations of some members very close to Mike Pence. Other men in Trump’s circle were interrogated, their homes searched. It is clear that the circle around the New York tycoon is closing. Where it will go is another question, still open. But the investigation into the Trump Organization (his company that encompasses the whole world of Trumpian business) in New York and the authorization given by the House for the IRS (Revenue Agency) to release Donald’s “730s” are time bombs .

For this reason, the Republicans, giving proof of compactness yesterday, threatened an investigation against Merrick Garland, Attorney general, if they take control of Congress in November.

Trump met with conservatives at his Bedminster golf resort last night. There is a plan to announce the 2024 candidacy before the Midterm, an unusual gesture that would, in his eyes, have the strength to transform the autumn vote into a referendum. Everything seems ready; Speaking at the Dallas CPAC on Saturday night, Donald thundered, “We should do it again.” Again a candidate for the White House to save – his idea – the country, since the “Nation is becoming a joke”. Democrats aim to prevent this. If guilty of violating the Presidential Records Act, Trump could be “banned” from the election. An option that some jurists, however, do not agree with. What is evident, however, is that America is increasingly divided. And the raid in Mar-a-Lago only anticipated the clash. The ending is to be written.