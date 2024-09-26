“President Zelensky asked to meet me. I’ll see him” Friday 27 September “at 9.45am at Trump Tower”. Donald Trump surprisingly announces meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The former president of the United States, candidate in the November 5 elections, will receive Zelensky in New York and will reiterate what he has been repeating for months: “I believe I can quickly facilitate an agreement between Zelensky and Putin” to put an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

It’s a shame what is happening in Ukraine, too many deaths and too much destruction. What disturbs me is that Europe is contributing very little compared to what the United States pays. We have an ocean that divides us from Russia, Europe does not. European countries should start paying like us, I have already said this when talking about NATO: ‘You have to pay’ and they paid”, he says, referring to the increase in defense investments requested by the president from the members of the Atlantic Alliance.

“I hate to see the massacre, with me as president it would never have happened. Russia would never have attacked, Putin would never have attacked. When I see the tragic show, the destruction and death in Ukraine, I think it’s terrible. I believe I can favor an agreement quickly between Zelensky and Putin. My strategy does not involve the surrender of Ukraine, my strategy involves saving lives. The war should never have started, but it exists and there are millions of deaths,” says Trump . Will he tell Zelensky that Ukraine must give up territories? “Let’s see what happens.” What is his message? “We need peace.”

Trump’s criticism of Zelensky

The meeting with Zelensky is a surprise in light of what has happened in recent days. The Ukrainian president was defined by the Republican candidate as “the best salesman on the face of the Earth: every time he comes to our country, he leaves with 60 billion”. Then, Trump moved to a frontal attack: “Those cities are gone, they are destroyed and we continue to give billions to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky. Any deal would have been better than the situation we have now: c ‘It is a country razed to the ground, impossible to rebuild.” Today, after the criticism, the announcement arrives: “I will meet Zelensky”.