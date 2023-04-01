Donald Trump has been facing the most diverse and serious investigations for years, he has faced two impeachment trials, but to lead to his indictment, the first ex president in American history, are the accusations made by a porn star known as Stormy Daniels, 44 years old , born Stephanie Clifford. Who is now toasting champagne, as she recounts on Twitter, for the revenge that came after 5 years of legal battles, lost with the most powerful man in the world, which exposed her, and her lawyers, to attacks of all kinds .

In fact, the story reached the newspapers for the first time in January 2018 when the Wall Street Journal revealed that the then President Trump had ordered, before the 2016 elections, to pay 130,000 dollars to the woman who was agreeing to tell on television about one of their sexual encounter in 2006, which occurred a few months after the birth of Baron, the son of Trump and his third wife Melania.

Then in March Daniels filed a lawsuit to challenge the validity of the confidentiality agreement signed by her: Michael Avenatti was representing her, an enterprising lawyer who loves the spotlight who becomes a regular guest on television from where he continues to repeat that the Stormy Daniels affair will force Trump to resign. However, the relationship with Avenatti soon deteriorates and indeed the lawyer eventually ends up involved in a huge federal investigation into fraud on his clients, including Stormy Daniels, for which he was sentenced to 14 years.

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

The woman also files a defamation suit against Trump who has repeatedly called her a liar, denying having ever had a relationship with him, but not having paid her $130,000. However, Daniels loses both lawsuits, and for the defamation lawsuit she was also ordered to pay Trump’s $300,000 legal costs. After the appeal ruling, in 2022, Trump speaks of “complete victory and revenge”.

However, the former president did not consider what would have happened with another investigation born from the offshoot of this affair, on the basis of the testimony of the man who actually handed the money to Daniels, Michael Cohen, personal lawyer and ‘hound’ for many years of the tycoon who then turned into his great accuser.

Cohen pleaded guilty to election law violations, tax evasion in August 2018, and claims he made that payment to influence the 2016 election on “candidate” Trump’s “order.” Him charges for which he is sentenced to three years in prison. In a well-attended congressional testimony, Cohen pointed the finger at his former boss, saying Trump had asked him to lie and say the president “didn’t know” about the payouts.

It is on the basis of Cohen’s statements that Cy Vance, the Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg’s predecessor, is launching the investigation that has now led to the indictment of Trump for having committed corporate fraud by illegally recording the $130,000 spent as legal fees to pay for Daniels’ silence.

Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory Clifford, was born 44 years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, raised by a single mother who didn’t take care of her, so much so that during her high school years she worked in strip clubs to support herself. Thus she began her career as a porn star in films of which she also became a director over time, choosing a stage name inspired by her favorite brand of whiskey.

The meeting with Trump occurred during a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, where she worked as an escort. The woman said she was approached by a bodyguard of Trump, and then spent the night in the tycoon’s hotel room, with whom she then remained in contact, so much so that Trump offered her to participate in his TV show , The Apprentice.