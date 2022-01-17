Trump, the return of the tycoon to Arizona

“Few imagined that Biden would have been such a disaster, inflation is the worst in the last 40 years, the shops are empty, the streets of the democratic cities are full of blood and murder and there are four times more cases of Covid than before “, he began Donald Trump in front of tens of thousands of people in the friendly state of Arizona (Republican state lost by only 10,000 votes). In his first appearance, preparatory to the mid-term elections, the tycoon got help from technology by anticipating his speech with a funeral march and a mega message on the screens: Joe Biden is a complete failure.

Trump, “we must take our country back”

“It’s all going down the drain. It’s all a disaster. We must be strong and take back our country and our future “, continued the republican who also criticized the current government that is pursuing all those “patriots” who participated in the assault on the Capitol at the beginning of the year. Trumpism, which in 2016 used anger as a political lever, is now exploiting Biden’s weaknesses. Weaknesses emerged merciless in the editing prepared artfully and broadcast before the meeting where we saw the forgetfulness in the speeches or the repeated stammering of Joe Biden, now peaking in the polls.

Trump, “Biden humiliated our country”

And foreign policy was also ridden by Trump “Biden humiliated our country. Putin is playing with us. Russia and China no longer respect us. They no longer fear us“said the Republicans who, as far as his return to the 2024 race is concerned, has astutely rambled.” The simplest thing would be to continue with my life. I have competed twice and I have won twice … “But none. present, believed in his renunciation. What is certain is that in his first rally in 2022, Trump caused a traffic jam of several kilometers in Florence, a city south-east of Phoenix, the state capital. “Clogged” by thousands of Trumpists arriving from various parts of the country.

Trump, “we need a landslide victory that cannot be stolen”

Many of the participants agreed with the rep’s words and that is that “We need a landslide victory. A victory that the Democrats cannot steal. ”But the storytelling of the former president continued with “If they want safe elections, we have to have two things: vote on election day and paper ballots.” Postal voting has always been viewed by Republicans as a tool of fraud. And this despite the fact that not even the slightest irregularity has been highlighted. This rally was the first of a series used ( next month in Texas) to support its candidates. For Arizona he chose Kari Lake, former host of the local Fox News network, who promised to “close the border” with Mexico because “they are invading us”. Conservative media have also been added to the blacklist, most notably Fox News, a network that has always been close to Trump but found guilty of not riding the wave of rigged elections. Trump has launched his first battle cry of the election year in Arizona, sheltered from thousands of supporters who “would like him back in the saddle” because, according to them, “the Americans want to have their country back, which has now become the laughing stock of the world”.