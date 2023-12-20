There ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court which ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible in the state for the role played in the insurrection of January 6, will have the effect of taking the former president's legal troubles straight to the Supreme Court. And it will also do so quickly since the supreme judges of Colorado have suspended the application of the sentence – which effectively excludes Trump from the Republican primaries on March 5 – until January 4, precisely to allow the appeal to the Supreme Court.

With a clearly conservative majority of 6 to three, and three judges appointed by Trump, the Court will have to consider before the start of the primary race whether section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to the presidential candidate, ratified in 1868 to ensure the civil rights of freed slaves. The specific section was designed to prevent former Confederate officers from returning to Congress, by decreeing the ineligibility of a public and military official who participated in an insurrection.

“The danger of Trump's return to public office is exactly what the drafters of Section 3 predicted,” said Ron Fein, director of Free Speech for People, one of the organizations that have filed appeals in several American states to 'throw out ” Trump from the ballot.

Until now other lower courts, in Colorado and other states, had not found this section applicable to the presidentbut now with a majority decision – 4 to 3 – the state Supreme Court, which has six Democratic-appointed justices, has accepted the appeal on Trump's ineligibility.

“We have concluded that the evidence, a large portion of which is undisputed, established that President Trump participated in an insurrection,” the statement reads. sentence which, the judges assure, was not reached “light-heartedly: We are aware of the magnitude and weight of the issues before us, we are also attentive to the solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being influenced by public reactions to the decisions that the law requires us to make”.

A decision that could affect other states where Supreme Court decisions are expected, such as Minnesota and Michigan. But above all, lead to a Supreme Court ruling that John Elwood, a constitutional lawyer in Washington, considers a “once in a generation” ruling, perhaps the most important since the Watergate era, he told NBCnews.

Will Supreme Court overturn ruling?

Most people's expectation is that the Republican-majority Court will overturn the Colorado ruling or at least suspend it. But legal experts underline how some of its members of the republican faith, who belong to the 'originalist' school, i.e. linked to the literal interpretation of the constitutional charter, could find themselves faced with a “dilemma”, Ian Bassin, director of Protected Democracy.

“So if the Court were to simply apply the law, then simply reading the law would require confirmation of the Colorado decision – he adds speaking to Politico – but of course the Court does not exist in a vacuum, it responds to politics and the political reality is that Donald Trump He has built a huge political following.” Words that suggest the extent of the political earthquake, and the response in the country, which could come from a confirmation by the Supreme Court of the Colorado decision, confirming that Trump's ineligibility would therefore have a national value.

It is no coincidence that all of Trump's rivals in the primaries quickly condemned the Colorado Court's decision. “I will beat him on the field we don't need judges to make these decisions, voters will make them,” Nikki Haley said.

“The left invokes democracy to justify its use of power even if that means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot,” echoed Ron DeSantis. Chris Christie himself, a great critic of Trump, defended the former president by stating that “he should not be prevented from being president with the courts, but with the votes of the electors”.

The most drastic of all is Vivek Ramaswamy who, in protest and solidarity with Trump, says he wants to withdraw from the Colorado primaries and urges the other Republican candidates to do so too. “If they don't do it they will support this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for the country,” said the billionaire candidate for the White House.