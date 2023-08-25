T-shirts, mugs, stickers. Donald Trump’s mug shot has already become a ‘gadget’. The official store of the campaign for 2024, after the link advertised by the former president in the ‘return’ to X to raise funds, has added new items with the historic photo. There are eight in all, highlights Fox News.

For amounts ranging from 12 to 34 dollars, you can buy stickers, mugs and thermal cases for bottles, long and short-sleeved, black and white T-shirts, with Trump’s mugshot (the first taken of a former American president) accompanied by the tagline “Never Surrender!” (Never give up). All sold with the Trump 2024 Make America Great Again logo.